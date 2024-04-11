Negrenses buck opening of casino in Negros Oriental capital

SECTORAL representatives and residents have expressed opposition to the proposed establishment of a casino in an outskirts barangay of this Negros Oriental capital.

On April 5, the city council discussed a letter request addressed to Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo from the Southern Lights Gaming Corp. seeking a “Resolution of No Objection” for the proposed establishment of a casino.

City Council member, Karissa Tolentino Maxino, said in an interview on Wednesday that after the initial deliberation, the request was forwarded to the Committee on Gaming and Franchises.

“This will have to go through the committee level first before it will be discussed by the council as a whole,” she said.

Remollo earlier referred the letter request to the City Legal Office but under the rules, it is the city council that will act on the “Resolution of No Objection,” she added.

Maxino said she opposed the project as it would affect mostly the poor who would become poorer, not to mention the issue of morality.

“I am personally against gambling but of course, we need to give due process to the applicant and so we have to act on the request,” she said.

Maxino also called on those who opposed the project to speak up.

Msgr. Julius Perpetuo Heruela, convenor of the Diocesan Electoral Board of the Diocese of Dumaguete and a member of the Diocesan Circle of Discernment, said not only is a casino “immoral” but also disadvantageous to the marginalized sectors and the students.

The proposed venue for the casino is in the outskirts village of Batinguel, which is near some schools, he noted.

“First and foremost, Dumaguete City is a vibrant university town cherished for its academic pursuits and cultural richness and as a member of this esteemed community, we firmly reject the notion of turning our beloved city into a gambling playground,” Heruela said.

Chao Bacong Sun, assistant vice president for human capital of Peak Outsourcing, Inc., a business process outsourcing company here, said other programs need to be considered as a source of income instead of gambling.

“I am totally against this plan of putting up a casino in our city. We have always been known as a university town. We have great artists and talents. Why promote gambling where there are more helpful programs we can focus on?” she said.

Prof. Victoria Dinopol said she is against the proposed establishment of a casino here as it would increase crimes.

“Aside from the crime increase, this would be another cause of problems in the family as gambling is always a source of family problems. What values would the casino be teaching or giving to our children? This would erase the theme of Dumaguete being a ‘City of Gentle People,’” said Dinopol, former vice president for academic affairs of the Negros Oriental State University and former principal of Silliman University and a professor of Linguistics.

She called on city officials to “stop this nonsense.”

Aidalyn Arabe, an environmental activist, noted that “the spur of the economic activity and the return of revenues to a city that a casino would only bring less significance as gambling would bring negative impacts to the community.”

“Gambling consequences extend far beyond the gambler – it affects relationships, children, family, including work due to indebtedness, causing mental anxiety or depression affecting a person's productivity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Edward Du, president of the Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), said he could not react to the proposal just yet until they finally read the details of the project.

“The standard operating policy of NOCCI is to sit down and meet the proponent first before we can make an official stand for or against a controversial project,” he said. (PNA)