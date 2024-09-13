Negros corn farmers hit by armyworm infestation get aid

THE Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) has released some P17.9 million in financial compensation to 2,893 farmers in Negros Oriental province whose corn fields were wiped out by fall armyworm infestation.

Alejandro Rafal, provincial chief of the Department of Agriculture-Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office (DA-PATCO) in Negros Oriental told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday that the indemnification varied depending on the damage caused by the infestation.

“Only farmers whose cornfields were totally destroyed by the fall armyworms infestation qualified for the indemnification but the monetary assistance given them varies as their cornfields also vary in size,” Rafal said.

Farmers whose corn plants recovered and who had already harvested their yield are exempted from the indemnification, he added.

A total of 21 local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental had submitted reports to the DA-PATCO with an estimated 10,000 hectares of corn fields totally and partially damaged by infestation.

So far, only 2,258 hectares have been covered by the indemnification.

However, Rafal said the PCIC is currently continuing its release of the government indemnification to more corn farmers affected.

The PCIC, operating under the supervision of the DA, is the insurance arm that provides insurance protection to farmers.

Meanwhile, Rafal said the fall armyworm infestation has already slowed down in many areas in the province.

Some corn plants have recovered already after interventions were adopted such as insecticide spraying and many farmers have already harvested their yield. (PNA)