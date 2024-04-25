Negros Oriental not imposing ban on hogs from Bohol

THE provincial government of Negros Oriental is not imposing a ban on live hogs and pork by-products coming from Bohol, according to an official on Wednesday.

Jaymar Vilos, designated information officer of the Provincial Veterinary Office, told the Philippine News Agency that they are still awaiting an official declaration from the Bureau of Animal Quarantine (BAI) that some areas of Bohol have confirmed ASF cases, before they could issue a ban.

This is despite media reports quoting Bohol officials that 60 hogs in Barangay Dauis have tested positive for ASF.

“Until there is an official notice from BAI regarding the ASF cases in Bohol, we cannot recommend to the governor the imposition of a ban from that province,” Vilos said.

Currently, not a single shipment of live hogs from Bohol has arrived in Negros Oriental this year, he said.

However, one private entity attempted sometime in March to apply for a permit to ship hogs from Bohol but backed out after learning of the province’s stringent requirements, he added.

Vilos said live hogs to be shipped to Negros Oriental require blood sampling with ASF-negative test results within seven days before shipment here.

The PVO spokesperson said the province is strict in the implementation of requirements relative to the shipment of live hogs to ensure that efforts to repopulate the pig population in Negros Oriental are safe and not compromised by the ASF.

As of today, Negros Oriental is still grappling with the lack of supply of hogs that has triggered higher pork prices in the market after its hog population dropped because of ASF that affected the industry last year.

Vilos said it would take at least three to six months to raise pigs that can be sold to the public. (PNA)