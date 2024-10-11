Noreco 2 energizes sitios in preparation for May 2025 polls

THE Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative II (Noreco-II) has successfully energized 34 sitios across the province to enhance rural electrification and ensure reliable power supply for the upcoming elections.

This initiative was highlighted during the recent Kapihan sa PIA forum, where key officials discussed the cooperative’s efforts to address power rates, election preparations, and electrification concerns.

Noreco II general manager Fe Marie Tagle emphasized the importance of these electrification efforts.

“By energizing these sitios, we are not only providing access to electricity but also empowering communities to participate fully in the democratic process,” said Tagle.

The energized sitios are now equipped to serve as polling places, ensuring that even the most remote areas can engage in the electoral process without the hindrance of power outages.

In the same forum, Noreco II strategic planning and rates division manager Cyrille Dianne Therese Baliola explained the challenges in rural electrification.

“Many of these sitios were previously without reliable electricity, which limited their access to essential services and opportunities… our goal is to change that, especially as we approach the election season,” she said.

In preparation for the May 2025 elections, Noreco II has undertaken rehabilitation projects in schools to ensure that electrical systems are functional and ready for polling.

“We want to ensure that all polling places, including those in the newly energized sitios, have adequate power supply. This is part of our commitment to support the electoral process and ensure that every voice is heard,” Tagle said.

The energization of the sitios marks a significant step toward improving access to electricity in rural areas, ultimately empowering communities to participate fully in the democratic process.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our members enjoy the benefits of electrification and are well-prepared for the upcoming challenges,” she added.

As the election season nears, Noreco II remains focused on providing reliable power and addressing the concerns of its members.

The forum also addressed the broader context of rising power rates and the challenges posed by increased demand during the summer months.

“While we are focused on electrification, we are also aware of the financial pressures our consumers face. We are committed to mitigating these rising costs through various initiatives,” noted Tagle.

Baliola highlighted the cooperative’s participation in the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for power supply.

“This will help us secure more stable and affordable electricity for our members,” she said. (PIA)