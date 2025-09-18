OFW Lounges up for expansion, says DMW

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) bared on Thursday, September 18, 2025, that it has plans to improve and expand the operations of the OFW Lounges.

In a social media post, the DMW shared that it is looking into opening more OFW Lounges aside from those in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3.

"The DMW and Owwa will continue to upgrade facilities, expand services, add more lounges, and sustain the free food and amenities that our OFWs deserve," the DMW said.

"A better and more comfortable lounge will reopen soon at NAIA Terminal 1, with additional lounges being prepared in Cebu and Clark and other areas," it added.

The statement comes amid reports that OFW Lounges may stop operating in 2026 due to the possible budget cut faced by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

Last Saturday, Owwa already stated that reports that OFW Lounges operations will be stopped due to lack of funding are false.

The DMW ably supported the statement of Owwa, saying they have no plans to shut down OFW Lounges.

It guaranteed that the OFW Lounges at the NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 will continue to be operational.

"Rest assured that the DMW and Owwa are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient spaces for all OFWs in appreciation of their immense contribution in the social and economic transformation of our Bagong Pilipinas," said the department.

"We assure the public that the OFW Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 are not closing," the DMW added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)