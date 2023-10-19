Over 1,000 job vacancies up for grabs in Buglasan Festival Job Fair

THE Negros Oriental Provincial Government, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso), is inviting jobseekers to participate in the Buglasan Job Fair on October 21, 2023 at the ground floor of the Provincial Convention Center.

Peso Manager Dan Omoso said that over a thousand job vacancies will be offered during the local and overseas jobs fair.

A total of 12 local employers and five overseas companies will join in the activity.

Omoso said the event is the Provincial Government’s response to the call for more employment opportunities

Among the positions available for local employment include call center agents, customer service representatives, and manpower for hotels and resorts.

Participating overseas companies are looking for nurses, bartenders, waiters, truck drivers, builder cleaners, construction workers, among others, the Peso officer said.

Applicants are urged to bring the necessary requirements, especially for overseas positions such as passport, birth certificate, and transcript of records. (PIA)