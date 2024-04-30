P52-M QR fund ready as Negros Oriental declares state of calamity

THE provincial government of Negros Oriental is about to release its PHP52 million in Quick Response Fund (QRF) after it placed the entire province in a state of calamity due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

The provincial board on Friday declared a state of calamity during a special session after at least three local government units – Bayawan City, Sta. Catalina and Mabinay– had already declared the same.

Board Member Woodrow Maquiling Sr. in an interview with the Philippine News Agency Monday said the resolution is expected to be out Monday.

“Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria asked to convene the Sangguniang Panlalawigan last Friday to pass the said measure so that the provincial government can use its calamity fund to provide financial assistance and address other concerns related to El Niño,” Maquiling said.

As of April 18, the Department of Agriculture-Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office reported that agricultural production loss had reached PHP229.881 million.

The damaged crops include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and fisheries.

Following the declaration, the Department of Trade and Industry can now impose a price freeze on basic commodities.

Adrian Sedillo, executive director of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in a separate interview, said the PHP52 million QRF will be used to assist those affected by the phenomenon.

This is on top of the QRF of each city and municipality. (PNA)