Pork prices drop but live hog supply still lacking

THE prices of pork in local markets in Dumaguete City dropped slightly despite lack of supply of live hogs in Negros Oriental, an official said Monday.

Jaymar Vilos, information officer of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), said the weekly monitoring on March 15 showed minimal price adjustment in pork.

Last week, two shipments of 285 heads of live hogs from Mindanao came in.

The supply, however, was good for only two days’ consumption in this capital city, Vilos said.

“Our assessment shows that we cannot immediately feel the effect in the price adjustment of pork, and based on the carcasses from last week’s shipments, only two tons of pork were produced,” he added.

Vilos is hopeful that in the coming days, the supply will improve as suppliers have already obtained a checklist of requirements from the PVO for inbound deliveries.

The current lowest price of pork is PHP290 a kilo in Tayasan town and the highest PHP420 in Dauin and Sibulan towns.

Pork prices in this capital city were reported at PHP380 a kilo based on the PVO report, while the rest of the areas ranged between PHP300 and PHP400 a kilo.

Late last year, prices of pork reached as much as PHP420 a kilo.

The lack of supply of live hogs in Negros Oriental is a perceived result of the African swine fever (ASF).

Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria recently ordered the lifting of the ASF ban, allowing inbound shipments from other places that are free from the disease provided that requirements are met. (PNA)