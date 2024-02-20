PSA-Negros begins nat’l ID registration for kids below 5 years old

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Negros Oriental has already started its registration of children below five years old for the national identification program, an official said Monday.

Engr. Ariel Fortuito, chief Statistical Analyst and PSA provincial head, said the registration of these young children officially started last week.

PSA-Negros is targeting to enlist at least 200,000 newborns, infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers.

Fortuito said he was hopeful to see at least 80 to 90 percent turnout, considering the challenges in the process.

He said some areas are very remote and could not be easily reached by their staff.

During the registration, they should be accompanied by their parents or guardians, who must also bring their PhilSys ID and an additional authorization letter in the case of guardians. For children, their birth certificate could suffice.

He explained that there are different modes of registration for this particular bracket, such as mobile, “on wheels”, and static or fixed stations at designated areas, including daycare, barangays, and malls.

The PSA has also deployed staff to the different local government units (LGUs).

Meanwhile, the PSA here has already catered to roughly 200 couples in various “Kasalan ng Bayan” or mass weddings initiated by the LGU.

Fortuito said the PSA, in collaboration with the LGU, offers services such as the issuance of birth certificates and certification of no marriage as prerequisites to the official legal union of a couple.

In some cases, the LGU and/or the PSA offer the services for free as part of the agency’s celebration of Civil Registration Month this February, he said.

Mass weddings were held this month in Mabinay, Guihulngan, Basay, Bayawan City, Zamboanguita, Dauin, and Tanjay City.

Another is scheduled in Manjuyod town this week. (PNA)