Seacraft runs aground in Siquijor; PCG vows to contain oil spill

THE Philippine Coast Guard in Siquijor province assured Monday of oil spill containment measures and monitoring following the grounding of a passenger vessel in Lazi town.

Ensign Richelito Arbis, commander of the Coast Guard Station-Siquijor, told the Philippine News Agency that on Sunday, they deployed and laid out floating barriers around the half-sunken GL Ferry to prevent or reduce the spread of oil spill.

“So far, we have only observed oil sheen and not oil slicks from the GL Ferry,” Arbis said in mixed English and Filipino.

The oil spill booms will prevent the oil sheen from reaching shore, he said.

It took them more than a day to respond to the mishap due to unfavorable weather conditions and also had a meeting with local officials on the ship grounding, Arbis said.

The GL Ferry, which plies the Iligan-Lazi, Siquijor and back, was moored to the Lazi port for weeks as it required some repair, he said.

At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 13, strong winds and huge waves cut the vessel’s bow lines, dislodging it from the port and drifted towards the open sea but was later pushed back and ran aground on a sandy bottom at another part of the Lazi port where it is currently stuck, he added.

Arbis said the vessel’s owner has already filed a marine protest with the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Pending investigation, the GL Ferry cannot yet be moved from its current location but once the Marina gives the go-signal, it will be floated to the surface and towed to most likely Cebu for drydock and repair, he said.

Meanwhile, sea travel has been suspended to and from Siquijor for vessels that are 250 gross tonnage and below due to rough to very rough sea conditions triggered by the southwest monsoon. (PNA)