Shellfish ban still up in Bais Bay; two Siaton bays red tide-free

THE ban on collecting shellfish from Bais Bay in Bais City, Negros Oriental remains in effect despite a recent sampling of bivalves from the bay tested negative for red tide, an official said Wednesday.

Florencia Mepaña, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Negros Oriental chief, told the Philippine News Agency that their regional office in Cebu City said the shellfish samples were collected from Bais Bay last Sept. 11.

The shellfish meat analysis turned out negative but water samples show a high cell count of pyrodinium (red tide dinoflagellates).

“This is kind of confusing and so to make sure that humans are safe, the ban is still up, and the recommendation is for us to conduct monitoring twice a month,” Mepaña said in mixed English and Cebuano.

“A previous advisory issued weeks earlier banning the collection, sale, and consumption of shellfish from Bais Bay therefore remains in effect,” she added.

Mepaña said repeat laboratory analysis of shellfish in Bais Bay will be done soon.

Meanwhile, Tambobo Bay and Siit Bay in Siaton, Negros Oriental turned out negative for red tide, the BFAR official said. (PNA)