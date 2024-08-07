The Loop by Power Mac Center opens first store in Dumaguete

PREMIER Apple partner Power Mac Center (PMC) is now ready to serve customers all over Negros Oriental.

Its newest store, The Loop, just opened in Robinsons Dumaguete, officially bringing PMC’s total number of locations nationwide to 144 retail stores and service centers.

The Loop brand carries not only PMC’s widest range of Apple devices and accessories but also products that run on Android technology.

“As Dumaguete serves as a culture hub in Negros Island, The Loop Robinsons Dumaguete also aims to be the go-to hub for all tech enthusiasts in the province. Our continuous expansion all over the Philippines is powered by the need for technology that allows our customers to stay connected, productive, and creative and fueled by the warm reception we have been enjoying for the past 30 years,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for Marketing and Product Management.

Customers were invited to celebrate new beginnings at The Loop Robinsons Dumaguete with a weekend-long opening promos.

Chance to win in the raffle

All customers of the new The Loop Robinsons Dumaguete have a chance to win exciting prizes. Simply sign up for membership to 1Infinite -- PMC’s loyalty program -- in-store or via this link. Once verified, make a minimum single-receipt purchase of P30,000 until August 31, 2024 to earn raffle entries to “Miles and Milestones: The 30th Anniversary Raffle.”

Prizes include a brand-new car: BYD ATTO 3 electric vehicle; Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles Business Class Trip for 2 to San Francisco, USA; Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles Business Class Trip for 2 to Osaka, Japan; P150,000 PMC Gift Certificates; iPhone 15 Pro Max; 13-inch MacBook Air M3; 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th generation); Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS; AirPods Max; P30,000 worth of accessories; and P15,000 worth of accessories. Terms and conditions apply.

Since 1994, Power Mac Center has been steadfast in its mission to bring Apple technology closer to Filipinos anywhere in the Philippines.

The Loop Robinsons Dumaguete is the first store in the province of Negros Oriental and the second in Negros Island, following The Loop – Ayala Malls Capitol Central. Regular store hours are from Mondays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More surprises are coming up as the anniversary nears. Join PMC’s “Road to Thirty” by looking back at the past 30 years in 30 seconds here.

To be updated on news and promotions, follow only the official PMC accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Viber, and YouTube, as well as The Loop Ph Facebook and The Loop Ph Instagram. (PR)