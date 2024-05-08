Water firm assures stable supply amid extreme heat

THE Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) on Tuesday assured its consumers of steady water supply despite the extreme heat triggered by the El Niño phenomenon.

Rob Cabiles, MDW chief operating officer (COO), said they have not monitored any changes in the water level from their watershed sources so far amid an increase in water usage.

“During summer, water consumption always increases, but there is nothing to worry about because we have sufficient water supply even if the hot season will be extended,” Cabiles said during a press conference here.

The MDW currently serves 90 percent of its service coverage but hopes to connect with the remaining six percent, including commercial establishments and universities, the official said.

MDW caters to some 36,000 consumers in the city.

Cabiles said MDW is working on making its Pumping Station 21, which was inaugurated in January, fully operational.

Another pumping station will be installed in July as the MDW continues upgrading and repairing water pipes.

The MDW also expressed readiness to deploy tankers to supply water to its clients during interruptions or low pressure. (PNA)