10 drug suspects nabbed in 1 day in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized around 572 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P3,890,000 and arrested 10 suspects in a series of anti-drug operations conducted in one day.

The operations, conducted from 6 a.m. of October 29 to 5:59 a.m. of October 30, involved multiple police units in the region.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky praised the unit commanders, police personnel, community members, and other law enforcement agencies involved in the operations.

“These statistics are a manifestation and result of our close coordination, collaboration, and cooperation. With this partnership, we expect to identify and arrest the remaining individuals involved in illegal drug activity in the region,” Wanky said.

Of those arrested, four were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while the remaining six were identified as street-level individuals (SLIs).

The Iloilo City Police Office arrested four suspects and seized an estimated P2,774,400 worth of shabu.

The Bacolod City Police Office detained one suspect and recovered illegal drugs worth P802,400.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office made one arrest and confiscated an estimated P224,400 worth of illegal substances.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office arrested four individuals and recovered illegal drugs worth P88,900.

"I encourage the members of the community to maintain their vigilance in their locality so that we can easily identify those who are still engaged in the illegal activity and appropriate police interventions be undertaken against these law violators," Wanky said.

All suspects were placed under police custody and faced charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)