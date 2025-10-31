100 PRO 6 personnel complete proficiency driving training in Iloilo City

A TOTAL of 100 personnel from the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) successfully completed the Proficiency Driving Training conducted in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority–Regional Training Center (Tesda RTC) Iloilo at the PRO 6 Multi-Purpose Hall on October 30, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, was represented by Police Colonel Jerome Afuyog Jr., acting chief of the regional staff, who served as the guest of honor and speaker. He commended the participants for their commitment to enhancing their driving proficiency—an important aspect of ensuring safety and efficiency in police operations.

“I urge you to carry forward what you have learned—not only the techniques and maneuvers but also the discipline, alertness, and respect for life that must accompany every drive,” Ligan said.

The training program forms part of PRO 6’s continuing efforts to strengthen operational readiness, professionalism, and public safety across Western Visayas. It aims to equip police personnel with essential driving skills and road discipline to support mobility, rapid response, and law enforcement efficiency in various operations.

The initiative also reflects the regional office’s commitment to capacity-building among its personnel through close collaboration with partner institutions like Tesda RTC-Iloilo.

