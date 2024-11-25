103 police officers complete Swat training in Iloilo City

A TOTAL of 103 police officers successfully completed the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) training under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) during a graduation ceremony on November 22, 2024.

The training, which began in the third week of August 2024 at Camp Serudo, Barangay Jalandoni, Sara, Iloilo, spanned three months. Participants underwent intensive instruction and physical conditioning to develop skills in close-quarter battle, crisis situation response, marksmanship, and other competencies required of Swat officers.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky congratulated the graduates for their dedication and hard work throughout the rigorous course.

“Everyone deserves an applause: you students of this Swat course and the training facilitators and the instructors. I know both the students and the instructors experienced late-night sleeps and early wakeups just to ensure that the required skills and knowledge are imparted and learned,” Wanky said.

Wanky expressed confidence in the returning officers' discipline, ability to deliver excellent public service, and the ability to provide necessary police action when necessary.

The ceremony was attended by the PRO 6 Command Group, training staff, facilitators, and course instructors, who played crucial roles in the success of the training.

The event was held at the PRO 6 Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)