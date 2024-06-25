10th Iloilo Bike Fest fest on July 20-28

ILOILO City, dubbed the "Bike Capital of the Philippines," is at the forefront of promoting bike culture to its residents and cyclists from all over the country.

The City of Love will welcome thousands of cyclists to pedal their way through this year's Iloilo Bike Festival on July 20-28.

The City Government is in partnership with Megaworld Iloilo Business Park to host the much-anticipated event with the theme, "Cycle for Change: Celebrating 10 Years of Cycling Culture,” highlighting a series of big events.

The annual Bike Festival has been running since 2014 and pushes for the health and safety of cyclists.