10th Iloilo Bike Fest fest on July 20-28

ILOILO City, dubbed the "Bike Capital of the Philippines," is at the forefront of promoting bike culture to its residents and cyclists from all over the country.
The City of Love will welcome thousands of cyclists to pedal their way through this year's Iloilo Bike Festival on July 20-28.
The City Government is in partnership with Megaworld Iloilo Business Park to host the much-anticipated event with the theme, "Cycle for Change: Celebrating 10 Years of Cycling Culture,” highlighting a series of big events.
The annual Bike Festival has been running since 2014 and pushes for the health and safety of cyclists.
“We strongly support this campaign of the City Government because we are promoting sustainable lifestyle. And with this, we have provided bike lanes, amenities, and venues for all activities in the Iloilo Business Park,” she added.
This also supports the city's development into a healthy, highly-urbanized environment and calls for biking to be an alternate mode of mobility and possible socio-economic activity.
“There will also be simulations done to know what to anticipate in this big event as well as to figure out the main points that need to be improved,” he added.
This is organized by the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI), Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Center, bike groups, partners, and stakeholders.
The festivities include Bilang Siklista: Manual Bicycle Count; Car Free Day; Cineskilista; Spin Tutors: Bike Clinic; Double Century Ride; Ambitious Bike Race; Cyclopedia; Gears and Beers Bikers Tambayan; Bikers Fellowship Night; Bike Food Crawl; Pedal Projection; Kiddie Race; Tour De Iloilo; Bisik-litera-Tour; Hot Wheels Bike Expo; Bike Buddies Meet and Greet; Shift Happens Mobility Forum; Mega Criterium Race; Puni Bisikleta, Porma Siklista; Pedal Power Grand Fun Ride; Bikes and Music Xperience (BMX); Push Bike Race; and Guinness World Record Attempt for Human Bike Formation. (PR)