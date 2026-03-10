10th most wanted person in Aklan arrested in New Washington

OPERATIVES of Kalibo Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s 10th most wanted person (MWP) in Sitio Tugbungan, Barangay Cawayan, New Washington, Aklan, at 10:51 a.m. on March 5, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Mike, 24, a resident of Barangay Cawayan, New Washington, Aklan, who was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on March 5, 2026, by Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Kalibo, Aklan. The court recommended no bail for the accused.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operatives of Kalibo MPS for the successful arrest of the wanted individual.

“We commend our operatives from Kalibo MPS for the successful arrest of the wanted individual. This accomplishment strengthens our campaign to maintain peace and order in the community and in Western Visayas as a whole,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the arrest was part of the intensified campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons and illegal drug-related offenses in the region.

Records showed that Mike was included in the list of the province’s MWP in connection with a case involving violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The charge refers to the illegal sale of dangerous drugs, one of the most serious offenses under the law.

Police said the operation was carried out after confirming the presence of the accused in Sitio Tugbungan, Barangay Cawayan, New Washington.

The operation was conducted in coordination with other law enforcement units to ensure the safe and orderly implementation of the warrant of arrest.

The suspect was brought to the custody of the Municipal Police Station in Kalibo for documentation and proper disposition of his case.

Police said the accused will be presented before the court that issued the warrant to answer the charges filed against him. (Leo Solinap)