11 nabbed in drug bust; over P1.1M shabu seized

ILOILO City police arrested 11 people in three separate operations from February 7 to February 8, 2024, and seized more than P1,108,400 worth of shabu.

The arrests happened in Mandurriao, City Proper, and La Paz Districts.

The incident in Mandurriao involved a 36-year-old bicycle driver identified as Piang. He was nabbed around 7:45 p.m. of February 8, 2024.

Seized from Piang were 18 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P122,400. He was placed under the custody of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5.

On February 7, around 3:35 p.m., Toto, Jayr, and Melboy were arrested by officers from ICPS 1, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, and Iloilo City Police Office-Special Weapons and Tactics.

Seized from them around 65 grams of shabu worth P442,000.

In Barangay Rizal Estanzuela, three high-value individuals (HVIs) were also arrested. Multiple heat-sealed clear plastic bags holding the suspected illegal substance, buy-bust money, and several non-drug things were found during the operation.

On February 7, at 4:19 p.m., an intelligence-led operation in Zone 2, Barangay Rizal, La Paz District resulted in the arrest of four individuals involved in illegal drug transactions.

Nabbed were Odong, Ryan, Bayani, and Nonoy.

Police seized from them 80 grams of shabu, 19 plastic bags containing the substance, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items for a standard drug price of P544,000.

The arrested individuals are currently facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his commitment to continuing the fight against illegal drugs.

He highlighted the importance of these operations in protecting society, especially the youth, from the destructive effects of drug abuse.

"We will not stop our campaign against illegal drugs, as it is to combat the destruction of the future of our youth, especially our society," Villaflor said, emphasizing the cooperative effort required to safeguard the community.

Villaflor also commended the dedication and bravery of the police officers involved in these operations.

"The successful operation conducted by the operating unit underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in our region to combat illegal drug activities. We commend the dedication and bravery of our police officers involved in this operation," said Villaflor, reinforcing the goal of creating a safer and drug-free community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)