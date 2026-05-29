11 wanted persons in Western Visayas nabbed

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 11 wanted persons, including three municipal-level most wanted persons, in separate manhunt operations conducted across Western Visayas on May 26, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting PRO 6 director, lauded the operating units for their successful operations and commitment to bringing wanted persons before the courts.

“The arrest of these three municipal-level most wanted persons, along with eight other wanted persons across all provinces of Western Visayas in a single day, reflects the sustained commitment of PRO 6 in accounting for individuals with standing warrants of arrest. This accomplishment is a result of the dedication of our tracker teams, strengthened coordination among police units, and our relentless campaign to uphold the rule of law,” Tuaño said.

He added that the PRO 6 will continue to intensify manhunt operations to ensure that wanted persons are brought to justice.

Among those arrested was alias Gab, 41, the first Most Wanted Person (MWP) at the municipal level in Guimbal, Iloilo. Personnel of the Guimbal Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested him in Gerona-Gimeno, Guimbal, Iloilo, around 3 p.m.

The suspect was the subject of a warrant of arrest for direct assault issued by the 15th Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Guimbal, Iloilo, on May 26, 2026. The court recommended bail of P36,000.

Also arrested was alias Ondoy, 56, a fisherman and resident of Barangay Kirayan Sur, Miagao, Iloilo. Operatives of the Miagao MPS arrested him in Barangay Guibongan, Miagao, Iloilo, around 5:50 p.m.

Police identified him as the fifth MWP at the municipal level. He was wanted for statutory rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code. The warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 72 in Guimbal, Iloilo, on April 30, 2026.

No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Meanwhile, members of the tracker team of the MPS served a warrant against alias Nilo, 46, of Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Male Dormitory in Barangay Nanga, Pototan, Iloilo, at about 4 p.m.

Nilo is listed as the first MWP of Pavia and is facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 25, Sixth Judicial Region, Iloilo City, for service of sentence.

Aside from the three municipal-level MWPs, police units throughout Western Visayas also arrested eight other wanted persons (OWP) in separate operations conducted on the same day.

Authorities said all arrested individuals were informed of the nature of their offenses and were apprised of their constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine and Anti-Torture Warning.

The arrested persons are now under the custody of their respective police stations and custodial facilities while awaiting the appropriate legal proceedings. (Leo Solinap)