118 nabbed in Western Visayas anti-illegal gambling operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) conducted 44 anti-illegal gambling operations from April 1 to 15, 2026, across Western Visayas, resulting in the arrest of 118 individuals and the confiscation of P41,975 in bet money.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units and emphasized sustained enforcement.

“Our intensified operations reflect our firm commitment to enforce the law and protect our communities from the harmful effects of illegal gambling. We urge the public to continue reporting illegal activities so we can act swiftly and decisively,” he said.

Records showed that the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) led the operations with 16 anti-illegal gambling activities and 31 arrests, followed by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) with 10 operations and 31 arrests, and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with seven operations and 26 arrests.

The remaining operations were carried out by other police units across Western Visayas, contributing to the total number of arrests and the amount of confiscated bet money.

The campaign forms part of the intensified efforts of the PRO 6 to curb illegal gambling activities and maintain peace and order in the region.

Authorities reiterated that illegal gambling continues to pose social and economic risks, prompting sustained enforcement actions.

Ligan assured the public that operations will continue, stressing that the police will remain vigilant in monitoring and addressing unlawful activities in communities.

The PRO 6 also encouraged residents to cooperate by reporting illegal gambling and other crimes to authorities to ensure prompt police response and safer communities across the region. (Leo Solinap)