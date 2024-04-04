12 modified mufflers seized; crackdown continues to address noise complaints

ILOILO City conducted operations on April 3, 2024 to address noise pollution complaints, resulting in the confiscation of 12 modified mufflers.

The operations were done as part of the City’s crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications directed by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Treñas strongly supports the operations due to numerous complaints received by his office and the Iloilo City Traffic Management Unit (ICTMU).

"I am calling on the PNP (Philippine National Police) in Iloilo City to conduct continuous checkpoints around the city at different times to ensure that you can apprehend motorcycles and motor vehicles with modified mufflers. These modified mufflers are not allowed under the pertinent ordinances and should be confiscated and destroyed in public. Together, let us declare war on noisy, modified mufflers," Treñas said.

He encouraged residents to report noisy vehicles through his social media page.

"For Ilonggos being disturbed by these noisy motorcycles and vehicles, please make a comment on my page so that our police can be alerted, the places can be noted, and the mufflers will be confiscated," he said.

Trenas commended the police for their effective checkpoint operation on B.S. Aquino Avenue on April 2, 2024, at 11:02 p.m., saying the checkpoint contributed to a peaceful evening for the residents of Iloilo City.

"The checkpoint on B.S. Aquino Avenue, near my house, has resulted in a peaceful evening for me. There is no vehicle with a modified muffler creating noise due to the police checkpoint. I commend the PNP for this work. You ensure that our people can rest in their homes without these noisy motorcycles and cars going around our city and disturbing their much-needed rest. Salamat guid sa aton kapulisan [Thank you to our PNP]," Treñas said.

Around 1:30 p.m. of April 2, a joint operation was conducted by ICTMU's Quick Response Team (QRT) and the PNP targeting modified mufflers on Delgado-Valeria Street in City Proper.

At 2:30 p.m. of the same day, ICTMU personnel in La Paz District conducted an operation where they apprehended several vehicles with modified mufflers.

ICTMU has conducted a series of successful operations between March 23 and April 3. During this period, a total of 39 modified mufflers were confiscated, and 43 traffic ordinance violation citations were issued for muffler violations. (Leo Solinap)