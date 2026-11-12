12 tricycle franchise applications approved during first TTMO caravan

TWELVE tricycle franchise applications were approved during the first participation of the Traffic and Transportation Management Office (TTMO) in the Atipan-on-the-Move Caravan held on November 6, 2026, in Barangay Caingin, La Paz District.

A total of 34 tricycle drivers and operators registered and applied for a franchise during the activity. Of this number, 12 applicants completed their documentary requirements and secured approval, while the remaining 22 are still completing their required documents.

Through the caravan, the TTMO brings its tricycle franchise application services directly to barangays, providing assistance and guidance to interested drivers and operators without requiring them to visit City Hall to process their applications.

Under the leadership of Ret. Col. Uldarico Garbanzos, the TTMO will continue bringing the service closer to communities, with its next stop scheduled on November 13, 2026, in Barangay Sto. Niño Norte, Arevalo District.

The initiative allows tricycle drivers and operators to save time and transportation expenses while making franchise application services more accessible.

This is part of the Iloilo City Government's continuing efforts to bring government services closer to residents and ensure more convenient and efficient service delivery to every Ilonggo. (PR)