1,267 mental health consultations, 1,298 patients served thru HEALom, I-Hulag

THE Iloilo City Government continues to strengthen accessible and compassionate healthcare through HEALom and I-Hulag, two flagship programs under the Rising Health and Social Services pillar of the Rise-to-Action Framework of Mayor Raisa Treñas.

Launched in July 2025, HEALom provides accessible mental health consultation, assessment, case management, counseling, and referral services to mental health patients in Iloilo City.

From July 2025 to June 2026, the program conducted 1,267 mental health consultations, expanding access to quality mental health services and ensuring that more Ilonggos receive the care and support they need.

Another program is I-Hulag, which can be availed through the Uswag Physical Rehabilitation Program, which offers free and compassionate physical rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities, patients recovering from injuries, and individuals requiring post-hospital care.

As of July 2026, around 1,298 patients benefited from physical rehabilitation services, while 14 patients successfully completed their prescribed rehabilitation programs, helping them regain mobility, improve their quality of life, and achieve greater independence.

Through these initiatives, the Iloilo City Government continues to advance its commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible and inclusive. (PR)