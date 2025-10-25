12IB ‘combat-ready’ after completing Army’s evaluation program

THE 12th Infantry (Lick’em) Battalion (12IB), based in Calinog, Iloilo, has officially completed the Battalion Evaluation and Certification Program (BECP), earning its certification as a combat-ready unit after a six-month process of preparation and execution at Camp General Macario Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz.

The BECP, which replaced the former Battalion Retraining Program (BRP), is the Philippine Army’s flagship initiative for assessing the readiness, operational capability, and mission proficiency of maneuver battalions under large-scale Territorial Defense Operations (TDO).

It aims to ensure that all units are mission-capable, adaptive, and strategically prepared for future operations.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, the 12IB began its transformation with a Planning and Preparation Phase at its home base in Calinog, Iloilo, before relocating to the Combat Readiness Training Area (CRTA) in Camp Peralta, Capiz.

The Execution Phase, conducted from October 6 to 16, 2025, tested the battalion in marksmanship, staff planning, field operations, and after-action reviews. These exercises measured tactical proficiency, leadership coordination, and operational resilience across multiple field scenarios.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the troops during the BECP closing ceremony for demonstrating excellence and commitment to their mission. He reminded them that certification is only the beginning of their continuous journey of service.

“What you have achieved today will mean nothing if you do not sustain it. Readiness is not built in a week; it is maintained every day during patrols, during maintenance, and even in the smallest drills. It is forged in habit, consistency, and pride that drives you to do your duty right even when no one is watching,” Samson said.

He also stressed that readiness must go beyond the battlefield, highlighting the Army’s broader role in national service.

“As we continue to face not only security challenges, we must remember that readiness extends beyond the battlefield. The people look to us when everything else breaks down. We are not just fighters, we are first responders. That is why we must always be the most prepared physically, mentally, and morally,” he added.

The BECP not only validated the operational effectiveness of the 12IB but also strengthened its leadership, teamwork, and combat capability.

The battalion’s successful certification affirms its readiness to perform future missions as part of the Philippine Army’s ongoing efforts to professionalize and modernize its maneuver units.

The 12IB’s completion of the program marks a significant milestone in the 3ID’s pursuit of sustained excellence and mission readiness across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)