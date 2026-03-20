12IB leads relocation, community services in Capiz

TROOPS of the 12th Infantry Battalion (12IB) assisted in the relocation of 87 housing units and delivered community services in Roxas City and Jamindan, Capiz, from March 17 to March 19, 2026.

The 12IB, based in Calinog, Iloilo and led by Lt. Col. Richard Caliva, supported local government programs and community development initiatives.

A beneficiary expressed gratitude to the soldiers who helped transfer their home.

“Without them, my house would not have been moved. I am so grateful to everyone who helped. Sir, thank you very much,” the beneficiary said.

A barangay chairman also thanked the collaboration between the local government unit and 12IB, saying the assistance answered long-standing prayers of the community.

The 12IB conducted the relocation activity on March 19 in Barangay Dinginan, Roxas City, in coordination with Engineer Juvy Tabaranza of the Office of the City Mayor. The effort supports the transfer of 87 housing units to a resettlement site to give way for the construction of a city slaughterhouse.

Soldiers of the 12IB, together with residents, provided manpower in dismantling and transferring houses.

The activity in Barangay Dinginan remains ongoing as authorities facilitate the transfer of affected households.

Earlier, on March 17, the 12IB participated in the “Serbisyong Makatao: Caravan of Service” in Barangay Bayebaye, Jamindan, Capiz. The outreach activity gathered government agencies to deliver basic services.

Municipal Mayor Donnah Valdemar led the activity, which included personnel from the Jamindan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 3rd Signal Battalion, Comelec, and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

During the caravan, soldiers from the 12IB provided free haircut services to residents.

The 12IB said its participation reflects its commitment to support programs that bring essential services closer to communities.

The unit said such initiatives align with its mandate of maintaining peace and order while contributing to development efforts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)