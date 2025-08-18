12IB strengthens peace efforts through community outreach in Iloilo

THE 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion (12IB), based in Calinog, Iloilo led a series of community activities in Iloilo from August 16 to 17, 2025, aimed at promoting peace, strengthening youth involvement, and enhancing inter-agency cooperation.

On August 17, 2025, the 12IB, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, and the 3rd Civil-Military (Peacemaker) Operations Battalion initiated the Community Awareness Peace Law Enforcement and Development Support (Capleds) activity in Barangay San Francisco, Barotac Viejo.

The event gathered national and local agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), Philippine Coast Guard (PDG), Philippine National Police (PNP), and department heads from the municipality.

Vice Mayor Vivian V. Buenavista also joined the activity to underscore local government support.

The 12IB remains committed to promoting peace, strengthening inter-agency cooperation, and supporting local government programs that contribute to the well-being and progress of the people of Iloilo.

The program included testimonies from former rebels who shared their experiences and lessons learned from their past involvement with armed groups. An open forum followed, where residents directly raised concerns to participating government agencies, allowing immediate response to community issues.

A day earlier, on August 16, 2025, the 12IB joined the celebration of Linggo ng Kabataan 2025 at Dabong Elementary School in Barangay Dabong, Janiuay, Iloilo.

Themed “3Ps: Pagtipon, Pahampang, Pakaon,” the event was spearheaded by the Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Dabong and featured Palaro ng Lahi games and a feeding program.

The activity aimed to build camaraderie, promote wellness, and strengthen unity among the youth, community members, and the Philippine Army.

Barangay officials, teachers, and youth organizations, including Youth for Peace Tapaz and Calinog Chapter, also participated to show support for youth development and engagement.

The 12IB emphasized that its active participation in the Linggo ng Kabataan celebration reflects its continuing efforts to involve the youth in peacebuilding and community initiatives, ensuring their role as future leaders. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)