12th Iloilo Bike Festival kicks off

KNOWN as the Bike Capital of the Philippines, Iloilo City officially launched the 12th Iloilo Bike Festival on June 5, 2026, at Garden Atrium, Festive Walk Mall, bringing together cyclists of all ages for a month‑long celebration of exciting activities.

With the theme “Flow City: Iloilo Always on the Move,” the festival showed how Iloilo City continues to grow as a progressive, sustainable, healthy, and connected metropolis — proven by its three Gold ratings in the Mobility Awards, Katipunan Award in 2025, and second‑place finish in the Bicycle‑Friendly City Category.

"Over the years, cycling has grown beyond being just a mode of transportation — it has become a way of life for many Ilonggos. This growing cycling culture shows that active mobility is not only about moving from one place to another, but also about building a healthier community and improving quality of life for everyone," said Executive Assistant Jay Treñas, assistant festival director of the Iloilo Bike Festival on behalf Mayor Raisa Treñas.

“As the Bike Capital of the Philippines, we take pride not only in our cycling culture but also in our commitment to making active mobility part of everyday life,” he added.

The City continues to invest in cyclist‑friendly programs and infrastructure, including the establishment of End of Trip (EoT) facilities that provide secure spaces for cyclists to freshen up and safely store their belongings before and after work.

Also present at the opening ceremony were General Nicolas Torre III, general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority; Retired Colonel Uldarico Garbanzos, Iloilo Bike Council Action Officer; Jennifer Fong of Megaworld Corporation; and Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. Chairman and Iloilo Bike Council Co‑Chairman Judgee Peña.

On the same day, a Bike to Work Ride was held before the launching ceremony.

Other activities scheduled for this year’s festival include the Food Bike Crawl, Mega Criterium, Push Bike Race, Iloilo Duathlon, Grand Fun Ride, Battle of the Bands, and the first‑ever Electric Car Show.

For the full updated schedule of the Iloilo Bike Festival 2026 events and their respective venues, visit facebook.com/ibikeiloilo. (PR)