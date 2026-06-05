137 fugitives captured in monthlong Iloilo police sweeps

LAW enforcement agencies across Iloilo arrested 137 wanted individuals in separate, intensified anti-criminality campaigns conducted throughout May.

The monthlong operations, spanning May 1 to 31, 2026, led to the capture of 99 fugitives in the province and 38 within the regional capital, according to official police data.

In the province, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) executed 99 law enforcement operations under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan. The provincial sweep netted four regional-level, 12 provincial-level, and 23 municipal-level most wanted persons, alongside 60 others classified as wanted individuals.

Razalan credited the success of the operations to community cooperation and urged residents to sustain their vigilance.

"Every piece of information you can give to our Ilonggo cops will be a big help for us to arrest these wanted persons," Razalan said. "We continue our strong campaign regarding the arrest of wanted persons, especially those who are hiding here in our province."

The Barotac Viejo Municipal Police Station recorded the highest accomplishment in the province with eight arrests, including one regional, two provincial, and one municipal most wanted fugitives.

The Passi City Police Station followed with seven arrests, while the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station logged six.

The provincial campaign aligns with the strategic goals of Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) neutralized 38 fugitives through 38 separate operations conducted within city limits during the same period.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, reported that city operations led to the apprehension of three individuals classified as most wanted persons and 35 others listed as wanted.

The Iloilo City Mobile Force Company led the urban operations with seven arrests. Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 followed with five apprehensions, while ICPS 2, 4, and 5 recorded four arrests each. ICPS 8 accounted for three, while the City Intelligence Unit and ICPS 1, 3, 7, and 10 logged two arrests each. ICPS 9 registered a single arrest.

Parilla emphasized that public cooperation remains critical to maintaining urban peace and order.

"Rest assured that the Icpo will continue its campaign against wanted persons," Parilla said. "Through community vigilance and the continued strong support of the public, we will sustain our success and ensure that offenders are held accountable under the law. Justice has been served to the victims and their families." (Leo Solinap)