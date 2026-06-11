15 wanted persons in Western Visayas arrested in manhunt operations

FIFTEEN wanted persons, including a provincial-level wanted person, two municipal-level fugitives, and 12 other wanted individuals, were arrested in separate manhunt operations conducted across Western Visayas on June 8, 2026, according to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their efforts in carrying out the intensified campaign against wanted persons throughout the region.

“Our relentless pursuit of wanted persons reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and ensuring that those who violate the law are held accountable. I commend our personnel for their dedication and sacrifice. Through teamwork, determination, and commitment to duty, no fugitive can hide from the long arm of the law,” Tuaño said.

The arrests were made through coordinated manhunt operations conducted by personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), and Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO).

The PRO 6 said the operations were part of its intensified campaign against wanted persons aimed at ensuring that individuals facing criminal charges are arrested and brought before the courts.

Authorities said the crackdown also supports ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order across Western Visayas by locating and apprehending fugitives who have pending cases.

According to PRO 6, the successful operations highlighted the continued coordination among police units in the region in tracking down and arresting wanted persons.

Tuaño said the regional police force remains committed to strengthening law enforcement efforts against fugitives and other criminal activities as part of its public safety mandate.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify manhunt operations in support of its campaign for responsive, trusted, and transformative policing across the region.

The operations also form part of the Philippine National Police's continuing efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure that persons facing criminal charges are brought before the proper courts for the resolution of their cases.

Police officials urged the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities by providing information that may assist in the location and arrest of wanted persons, stressing that community support remains vital in maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)