153,800 liters of water provided to 22 Iloilo City barangays

THE Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center released the latest status of water delivery under "Oplan Bulig Tubig sa Syudad," highlighting the ongoing efforts to alleviate the city's water shortage crisis in the city.

Iloilo City initiated a water supply initiative, providing 153,800 liters of water to 22 barangays every 7 p.m. from April 30 to May 2, 2024.

As of May 2, 2024, a total of 26,000 liters of water were delivered to seven barangays:

* So-oc, Arevalo District (8,000 liters),

* Muelle Loney, City Proper District (6,000 liters),

* San Jose, City Proper District (2,000 liters),

* Ticud, La Paz District (4,900 liters),

* Baldoza, La Paz District (2,000 liters),

* Banuyao, La Paz District (2,000 liters),

* Rizal Pala-Pala I, City Proper District (1,100 liters).

This follows efforts on May 1, where 63,900 liters of water were distributed to ten barangays:

* Zamora-Melliza, City Proper District (12,400 liters),

* Muelle Loney, City Proper District (6,000 liters),

* Veteran's Village, City Proper District (8,000 liters),

* Rizal Pala-Pala I, City Proper District (8,000 liters),

* Baldoza, La Paz District (2,000 liters),

* Ticud, La Paz District (2,500 liters),

* So-oc, Arevalo District (8,000 liters),

* Ortiz, City Proper District (8,000 liters),

* Navais, Mandurriao District (7,000 liters),

* San Isidro, La Paz District (2,000 liters).

On the same day, a total of 41,400 liters of water were delivered to six barangays:

* Zamora-Melliza, City Proper District (12,400 liters),

* Veteran's Village, City Proper District (8,000 liters),

* Ortiz, City Proper District (4,000 liters),

* Baldoza, La Paz District (2,000 liters),

* So-oc, Arevalo District (8,000 liters),

* Navais, Mandurriao District (7,000 liters).

The previous day, April 30, saw 22,500 liters of water distributed to five barangays:

* Muelle Loney, City Proper District (6,000 liters),

* Ortiz, City Proper District (4,000 liters),

* Rizal Pala-Pala I, City Proper District (8,000 liters),

* Ticud, La Paz District (2,500 liters),

* San Isidro, La Paz District (2,000 liters).

The following barangays received multiple water supplies:

* So-oc, Arevalo District, got 16,000 liters in two days,

* San Isidro, La Paz District, received 4,000 liters in two days,

* Rizal Pala-Pala I, City Proper District, received 17,100 liters in two days,

* Muelle Loney, City Proper District, received 18,000 liters in three days,

* Baldoza, La Paz District, received 6,000 liters in three days.

These water distribution efforts aim to address the water shortages faced by certain communities in Iloilo City.

The collaborative effort between Flo Water Resources Inc. and Bombo Radyo Foundation Inc. has provided much-needed assistance to residents.

Fire trucks from the Federation Iloilo Volunteer Fire Brigade (Fedfire), ICAG Volunteer FIRE Brigade (Icag), and tanker from Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) summarize water tanker assignments in Iloilo City from April 30 to May 2, 2024.

May 2, 2024:

* Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Fire Engine (FE) 093: Water delivery in La Paz and City Proper Districts.

* Icag: Water delivery in Arevalo and City Proper Districts.

* Fedfire: Ongoing disinfection.

May 1, 2024:

* BFP FE 093: Water delivery in the City Proper District.

* BFP FE 901: Water delivery in La Paz and City Proper Districts.

* Icag: Water delivery in Arevalo District.

* MPIW: Water delivery in Mandurriao District.

April 30, 2024:

* BFP FE 093: Water delivery in City Proper District.

* BFP FE 901: Water delivery in La Paz District.

* Icag: Undergoing tank disinfection.

Iloilo City's 180 barangays in seven districts (City Proper, Jaro, La Paz, Lapuz, Mandurriao, Molo, and Arevalo) face water supply challenges, requiring the daily deployment of water tankers and fire trucks to deliver water to designated areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)