1,569 apply for 2026 police recruitment in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded a total of 1,569 applicants in its calendar year 2026 recruitment cycle, reflecting strong interest from qualified individuals across Western Visayas.

The candidates are set to undergo a comprehensive screening process before the final selection.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, underscored the importance of fairness and transparency in the recruitment system, saying, “We continue to uphold a recruitment system that is fair, transparent, and merit-based. We encourage all applicants to put their best effort forward as we seek individuals who are not only physically and mentally fit, but also possess the integrity and dedication required for police service.”

Of the total number of applicants, 1,047 are being considered under attrition requirements, with 225 slots allotted to fill vacancies caused by retirement, resignation, and other organizational needs.

Meanwhile, 522 applicants are undergoing processing under the regular recruitment quota, which has an allocation of 94 positions.

All applicants will be subjected to a stringent and comprehensive selection process to ensure that only qualified individuals are admitted into the police service.

The screening includes physical agility tests, medical and dental examinations, psychological and neuro-psychiatric evaluations, and panel interviews.

The PRO 6 emphasized that the recruitment process strictly adheres to the principles of merit, fitness, and integrity, in line with the guidelines set by the Philippine National Police.

Successful applicants are expected to take their oath and formally join the police organization in July 2026 after completing all required assessments and final selection procedures.

The PRO 6 said it remains committed to strengthening its personnel complement to enhance law enforcement capabilities and sustain peace and order across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)