16 loose firearms seized, 4 nabbed in 24-hour regional operation

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) accounted for 16 loose firearms and arrested four individuals during 17 operations across the region from August 25 to August 26, conducted under Project RTT (Restrict, Track, and Turn-in).

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanken, PRO 6 director, said the voluntary surrender of loose firearms reflects public cooperation with the police campaign against illegal and undocumented weapons.

“The consistently positive results of Project RTT -- particularly the voluntary surrender of loose firearms -- demonstrate that we are gaining the trust and support of our fellow citizens. Their cooperation is crucial in our efforts to completely rid communities of weapons that could be used in crimes and other acts of violence,” Tuaño said in Filipino.

“Under Project RTT, we are jointly championing strict law enforcement and broader community engagement. Every voluntarily surrendered firearm is not merely an addition to our list of accomplishments—it represents a potential threat removed from our barangays and a concrete step toward a safer Western Visayas,” he added.

According to PRO 6’s Regional Operational Accomplishment Report, 11 of the 16 firearms were surrendered, while five were confiscated during the 24-hour drive.

Police also seized three explosives during the same period, with two recovered by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office and one by the Capiz Police Provincial Office.

Project RTT aims to restrict, track, and facilitate the surrender of illegal weapons across Western Visayas. PRO 6 affirmed it will sustain intelligence-driven operations, warrant enforcement, report validations, and community outreach to keep undocumented firearms off the streets. (Leo Solinap)