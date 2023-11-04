ILOILO

17 Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime operations

17 Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime operations
Contributed photo

SEVENTEEN Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime operations were arrested during the service of a warrant of arrest in Lawaan, Barangay Balantang, Jaro District, Iloilo City  at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The raiding team discovered various devices, including SIM cards, 20 computers and routers, among other items, led by various police units.

Police also discovered nude photos and videos of Filipinos and other nationalities, including live performances and recordings. (SunStarPhilippines)

