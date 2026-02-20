1,707 security personnel deployed for Asean meeting in Iloilo City

A TOTAL of 1,707 security personnel were dispatched on February 20, 2026, during a send-off ceremony at the grandstand of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) as part of preparations for the 49th Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Asean Economic Integration set on February 24 to 27 at the Iloilo Marriott Hotel.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and commander of the Asean Site Task Group Iloilo, expressed confidence in the deployed forces.

“We trust in your abilities, we believe in your commitment, and we are truly proud of the dedication you consistently show in the performance of your responsibilities,” Ligan said.

Of the total number deployed, 1,547 personnel came from the PRO 6, while 160 augmentation forces were provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Air Defense units.

The ceremony was attended by key government and security officials, including Lawyer Sedfrey Cabaluna, Iloilo City councilor, representing Mayor Raisa Treñas; Brigadier General Joey Escanillas, assistant division commander of the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), Philippine Army; and Ligan.

In his message, Cabaluna conveyed the City Government’s support for the security forces and reaffirmed Iloilo City’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the delegates.

“I know that Iloilo City is in capable hands. As your City Government, we will remain fully committed to doing our part to ensure that these Asean-related events will be peaceful, orderly, and well managed. To our police officers, soldiers, force multipliers, and all our security personnel, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Authorities said the regional meeting will gather policymakers to discuss economic integration initiatives.

They added that thorough planning, intelligence monitoring and close coordination with local government units are in place to maintain peace and security throughout the event.

The PRO 6 said the deployment underscores its readiness to secure international events hosted in the region and to ensure public safety during the four-day meeting. (Leo Solinap)