1,718 tricycle drivers, operators to receive fuel subsidy in Iloilo City

A TOTAL of 1,718 tricycle drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidy coupons under Batch 1 of the Iloilo City Government’s fuel subsidy program, with distribution set to begin on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The beneficiaries will include members of tricycle operators and drivers associations (Toda) in Arevalo, Molo, Jaro, and La Paz Districts.

The Iloilo City Government said the program aims to assist the transport sector amid rising petroleum prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Ini nga programa ginpatuman naton bilang bulig sa nagapadayon nga pagsaka sang petroleum products bangud sa konflikto sa Middle East,” the City Government said.

(We implemented this program to help with the ongoing rise in petroleum products due to the conflict in the Middle East.)

Fuel subsidy coupons will be distributed on March 25 for Toda members in Arevalo, Molo, Jaro, and La Paz Districts, while drivers and operators from City Proper and Mandurriao Districts are scheduled to receive their subsidy on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The City Government allotted two days to complete the release of coupons.

The redemption schedule for the fuel subsidy will follow on March 27 and March 28.

On March 27, beneficiaries from Arevalo, City Proper, and Jaro may claim their fuel, while those from Mandurriao, Molo, La Paz, and Lapuz Districts are scheduled on March 28.

Fuel redemption will run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each beneficiary will receive P500 worth of fuel, which can be claimed only at designated gas stations assigned to their respective Todas.

The assigned gas station is indicated on the fuel subsidy coupon to ensure an orderly and systematic process.

Drivers and operators are required to present an original driver’s license, a photocopy of a valid identification card with three specimen signatures, and a photocopy of updated official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR) upon claiming the subsidy.

For operators with more than one tricycle unit, an authorized representative may claim the subsidy for each unit, provided that an authorization letter is presented.

The Iloilo City Government said authorization forms will be available, but representatives may also bring a pre-prepared authorization letter.

Personnel from the Iloilo City Government will be deployed at each participating gas station to assist beneficiaries during the fuel redemption process.

The city also assigned specific gas stations per route to make the process more accessible and convenient for drivers and operators.

Beneficiaries are required to follow the assigned schedule and proceed only to their designated gas stations.

The City Government added that drivers may bring extra containers if the P500 worth of fuel exceeds the capacity of their tricycle tanks.

For inquiries, drivers and operators may contact the Atipan Center through Globe number 0995-391-3450, Smart number 0947-583-3564, or landline (033) 337-1890.

After the distribution to tricycle drivers and operators, the Iloilo City Government said fuel subsidy coupons for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) under Batch 1 will also be released.

The City Government added that it is aiming to provide the subsidy on a monthly basis for the transport sector until petroleum prices stabilize.

“Tinguhaan naton nga mangin monthly ang subsidy nga iga-release sa transport sector tubtob nga mag-stabilize ang presyo sang petroleum products,” it said.

(We will try to make the subsidy released to the transport sector monthly until the price of petroleum products stabilizes.) (Leo Solinap)