1,762 loose firearms surrendered across Iloilo Province

ALL 1,721 barangays in Iloilo Province have participated in the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6) campaign against loose firearms, resulting in the voluntary surrender of 1,762 firearms from August 1 to September 22, 2026.

Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, PRO 6 director, commended the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), local government units, barangay officials, force multipliers and residents for their participation in the RTT 3389 campaign.

“Ang 100 porsiyentong partisipasyon ng mga barangay sa Iloilo Province ay malinaw na patunay na kapag nagkakaisa ang kapulisan, lokal na pamahalaan, mga opisyal ng barangay, at komunidad, mas marami tayong baril na mailalayo sa posibilidad na magamit sa krimen,” Tuaño said.

“Hindi lamang bilang ang 1,762 baril na ito—bawat baril na naalis sa komunidad ay isang hakbang tungo sa mas ligtas na pamilya at pamayanan,” he added.

(The 100 percent participation of barangays in Iloilo Province is clear proof that when the police, local government, barangay officials and the community unite, more firearms can be kept from potentially being used in crimes. The 1,762 firearms are more than just a number—each gun removed from the community is a step toward safer families and communities.)

Of the 1,762 loose firearms surrendered in Iloilo Province, 1,185 were short firearms and 577 were long firearms.

Under RTT 3389, or Restrict, Track and Turn-In, PRO 6 is targeting loose firearms across all 3,389 barangays in Western Visayas.

IPPO recorded the highest number of participating barangays with surrendered firearms in the region.

Across Western Visayas, 3,193 barangays, or 94.22 percent of the region’s 3,389 barangays, had participated in the campaign as of Sept. 22.

A total of 3,378 loose firearms had been voluntarily surrendered across the region, consisting of 2,327 short firearms and 1,051 long firearms.

Aside from Iloilo Province, Guimaras also achieved 100 percent participation, with all 98 barangays recording surrendered firearms. A total of 101 loose firearms were turned over in the province.

Aklan recorded a 95.72 percent participation rate, with 313 of its 327 barangays participating, followed by Capiz at 90.91 percent, or 430 of 473 barangays.

Iloilo City registered an 88.89 percent participation rate, with 160 of 180 barangays participating, while Antique recorded 79.83 percent, or 471 of 590 barangays.

Based on the regional figures, 196 barangays across Western Visayas had yet to record a surrendered firearm under the campaign as of Sept. 22.

PRO 6 urged the remaining barangays and individuals possessing loose firearms to coordinate with their nearest police station as authorities continue efforts to reduce the number of unregistered or undocumented firearms in communities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)