18 couples unite in group wedding ahead of Valentine's Day

IN A touching display of love and unity ahead of Valentine's Day, 18 couples exchanged vows at a group wedding organized by the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas Pastoral Office.

The wedding took place at the Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Chapel of PRO-Western Visayas Headquarters, Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City at 9 a.m. on February 11, 2024.

The wedding ceremony, mostly civilly married police officers and Philippine National Police (PNP) dependents, was led by Reverend Father Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Virgil J. Ibardolaza, who served as the regional pastoral officer.

The ceremony was attended by members of the PRO-Western Visayas Command Group, who served as principal sponsors, along with the regional and personal staff, who also acted as sponsors.

The couples were treated to an all-expense-paid wedding ceremony, reception, free gowns and makeup for the brides, as well as comfortable hotel accommodations.

The occasion was also attended by the Officers Ladies Club members, as well as the families and friends of the newlyweds.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his joy in being part of the union of 18 couples.

"It brings me great joy to be an instrument of the union of these eighteen 18 couples in holy matrimony. Love is a powerful force, and today, we celebrate its triumph over all obstacles. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds and my gratitude to everyone who made this beautiful occasion possible," Villaflor said.

"May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Best wishes to the happy couples as you embark on this journey together," Villaflor said.

February 11, 2024, is also World Marriage Day, established in 1983 by the Worldwide Marriage Encounter, which is an annual celebration that promotes the significance of marriage.

It recognizes the commitment and loyalty of husbands and wives. Typically, couples commemorate the day by attending Sunday Mass and reaffirming their dedication to the values of marriage.

World Marriage Day falls on the second Sunday in February, occasionally coinciding with Valentine's Day. The event originated in the United States and is endorsed by the Catholic Church, aiming to highlight the beauty of marriage and acknowledge the sacrifices made by spouses. (SunStar Philippines)