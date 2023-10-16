18 Ilonggo OFW in Israel monitored safe

AROUND 18 Ilonggo overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Israel have so far been actively monitored to be in safe situation amid the ongoing war in the country.

This, after the Iloilo City Government, through its local Public Employment Services Office (Peso), activated its OFW Help Desk with the aim of providing assistance to Ilonggo OFWs in need.

According to Peso-Iloilo City Manager Gabriel Felix Umadhay, through their families, they were able to reach out to these migrant Ilonggos in Israel, who are all in safe condition.

Majority or 12 of them are caregivers, while the rest are engineers, nurses, and hotel workers.

As of October 11, 2023, Umadhay noted that three of them are located in the war zone and taking protection in a bomb shelter.

Umadhay assured that the city’s help desk will continue to monitor their situation and be ready to assist, especially if they want to go home.

He called on the families to reach out to the help desk and report if they have relatives in Israel.

“Gapanawagan gid kita nga kon sin o ang nagakinahanglan bulig sa ila mga pamilya nga ara sa Israel nga ara sa war zone area nga makig angot sa PESO Iloilo City through 333-1111 (local 517). Pwede ninyo ma-report kon ano ang sitwasyon sang inyo mga himata kag para ma-coordinate namon sa OWWA and other concerned agencies sang gobyerno agud mabuligan sila,” said Umadhay.

Peso-Iloilo City office in City Hall and its Facebook page (Peso-Iloilo City) are also open for those who want to report or are in need of assistance.

Umadhay added that the City Government is ready to provide livelihood, as well as cash assistance through DSWD for those who want to come home. (PR)