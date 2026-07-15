18 repatriated Iloilo OFWs receive P10,000 cash aid

EIGHTEEN repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Iloilo City who were affected by the conflict in the Middle East received P10,000 each in cash assistance as part of the second batch of beneficiaries.

The financial assistance was provided by the Iloilo City Government as part of its continuing support for Ilonggos who were forced to return home.

In her message, Mayor Raisa Treñas assured the OFWs that the city will continue to monitor their situation and provide support beyond financial assistance.

"Gina-monitor ko guid kamo. Kay amo guid ini ang akon promisa, ang tanan nga mga Ilonggo, atipanon ko guid kag pakita ko guid nga ang pagpalangga ko, ara guid sa inyo. First ang financial assistance, then, we will make sure nga makapangita kamo trabaho diri sa Siyudad kun interesado kamo. May ara pagid kita iban nga i-offer kun gusto niyo nga mag-upskill, kun gusto niyo nga magdugang sang inyo knowledge, may ara man kita nga training. May iban pagid kita nga mga livelihood opportunities," she said.

Aside from the cash assistance, the OFWs may also receive livelihood packages worth P10,000, P15,000, or P30,000 in goods, provided they have a place to start and operate a business.

Their children who are in college may also qualify for scholarships. They can also benefit from free skills training, upskilling programs, and job placement assistance.

Last May, 24 repatriated OFWs also received P10,000 each during the first batch of the Iloilo City Government's assistance program.

The initiative is part of the continued efforts of the administration of Treñas to help Ilonggos affected by the crisis in the Middle East recover and begin a new chapter in their lives. (PR)