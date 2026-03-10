187 drug suspects nabbed, P74.8M shabu seized in February

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, arrested 187 individuals and confiscated 11 kilograms of shabu worth P74,868,884 and 66.8 grams of marijuana in 144 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Western Visayas from February 1 to February 28, 2026.

Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the accomplishments reflected the strong commitment of police units in the region to curb the illegal drug trade and ensure public safety.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the steadfast commitment of PRO 6 personnel in safeguarding our communities from illegal drugs. We remain resolute in our mission to protect the safety and welfare of the people in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police records showed that 70 of those arrested were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 114 were classified as street-value individuals (SVIs).

The operations were carried out through intelligence-driven activities in coordination with other law enforcement agencies and community informants.

Among the police units, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), under Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, recorded the largest volume of illegal drugs seized during the month-long campaign.

The Ippo confiscated 6,789.58 grams of shabu and 12 grams of marijuana and arrested 62 individuals in various operations conducted in different towns in Iloilo Province.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), headed by Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla as officer-in-charge, registered the second-highest accomplishment with the seizure of 1,957 grams of shabu and 15 grams of marijuana and the arrest of 74 suspects in separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo City.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas accounted for the arrest of 18 suspects and the confiscation of about 1,420 grams of illegal drugs during targeted buy-busts and enforcement activities conducted across the region.

Other police units in Western Visayas also contributed to the regionwide campaign, supporting the intensified efforts of the PRO 6 in dismantling illegal drug networks and apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking and distribution.

Ligan emphasized that the anti-illegal drug operations were carried out through coordinated intelligence gathering, surveillance activities, and cooperation with partner law enforcement agencies, local government units, barangay officials, and concerned citizens who provided information that led to successful police operations.

He also called on local government units, Barangay officials, and community members to remain vigilant and actively support law enforcement authorities by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

Authorities said the suspects arrested in the operations are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)