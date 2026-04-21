199 firearms, 26 explosives seized, surrendered in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recorded a total of 199 firearms and 26 explosives surrendered, recovered, and confiscated from April 1 to 15, 2026, following intensified operations against loose firearms across the region.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the rising number of surrendered firearms reflects growing public cooperation.

“Isa itong mahalagang hakbang upang maiwasan ang karahasan at matiyak ang mas ligtas na mga komunidad, lalong-lalo na dito sa Western Visayas,” he said.

(This is an important step to prevent violence and ensure safer communities, especially here in Western Visayas.)

“Hinihimok ko rin po ang lahat ng mga nagmamay-ari ng baril, lalo na ang mga walang lisensya, na agad itong iproseso upang maiwasan ang anumang aberya o problema sa hinaharap,” he added.

(I also urge all gun owners, especially those without licenses, to immediately process them to avoid any future problems or inconveniences.)

Records from PRO 6 showed that 15 operations were conducted during the period, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals.

Of the 199 firearms, 154 were surrendered or turned over, 29 were deposited for safekeeping, and 16 were confiscated through police operations.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) posted the highest number of accomplishments with 67 firearms and 14 explosives, followed by Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 35 firearms and one explosive, and Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 24 firearms and one explosive.

Other police units across the region also contributed to the campaign, indicating increased compliance with firearm regulations.

Ligan emphasized that the surge in voluntary surrender of firearms demonstrates the effectiveness of intensified community engagement and sustained information campaigns conducted by the PRO.

He reiterated that operations against loose firearms will continue as part of proactive efforts to maintain peace and order and ensure safer communities across Western Visayas.

Authorities also reminded gun owners to secure proper licenses for their firearms to avoid legal consequences.

The PRO 6 assured the public that law enforcement efforts will remain relentless, focusing on reducing the proliferation of loose firearms and preventing violence in the region through sustained operations and strengthened public cooperation. (Leo Solinap)