1st, 3rd most wanted in Iloilo province arrested in Calinog operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two of Iloilo Province’s most wanted persons (MWP) for rape in separate operations conducted in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo on October 1, 2025.

The first MWP, alias Tonton, 18, jobless, and a resident of Calinog, Iloilo, was arrested at around 11:38 a.m. by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued and signed in Janiuay, Iloilo, on September 19, 2025.

The warrant carried no bail recommendation. He faces three counts of rape by carnal knowledge.

The arrest was carried out by personnel of Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) with support from the 1st and 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), Iloilo Police Provincial Office–Provincial Intelligence Unit (Ippo-PIU), and the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the arresting units.

“I commend everyone for this successful arrest. This accomplishment reflects our strong commitment to uphold justice and ensure the safety of our communities. We will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly to maintain peace and order in the region,” said Ligan.

On the same day, the province’s third MWP, alias JA, of legal age and also a resident of Calinog, Iloilo, was arrested at around 1:50 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya.

He was wanted for rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266A, paragraph 1, in relation to Article 266B of the Revised Penal Code.

JA was apprehended by the 602nd Company of RMFB 6, Calinog MPS, the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, through a warrant of arrest issued and signed in Iloilo City on August 20, 2025. The warrant was issued without bail.

Ligan praised the operating units for the arrest.

“I congratulate our operating units for the successful arrest. This achievement is a clear testament to our relentless pursuit of justice and our commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of our communities. Let this serve as a strong message that the law will always catch up with those who try to evade it,” Ligan said.

Both suspects are currently detained at the Calinog MPS for proper disposition of their cases. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)