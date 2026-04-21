2 arrested in Antique anti-illegal logging operation

OPERATIVES of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Libertad and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Culasi arrested two individuals during a joint anti-illegal logging operation in Barangay Inyawan, Libertad, Antique.

The operation was conducted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, after the suspects were caught cutting and burning trees for land clearing.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the suspects, identified as alias Rogelio, 60, and alias Rogen, 26, both farmers and residents of Barangay Inyawan, were apprehended in the act of conducting kaingin or slash-and-burn farming.

“We will not tolerate any form of environmental destruction and illegal possession of firearms. This successful operation highlights our firm commitment to safeguard our natural resources and ensure public safety. We call on the public to remain vigilant and support our efforts by reporting illegal activities in their communities,” Ligan said.

Reports from the Libertad MPS and the Cenro-Culasi showed that the operation led to the seizure of a caliber .357 revolver without a serial number and loaded with five live rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was recovered after Rogen allegedly resisted arrest and drew it before being subdued by responding personnel.

Authorities also recovered multiple pieces of charred and partially burned logs of various species with an estimated value of P1,026,004.46, along with two bolos believed to have been used in the illegal cutting and burning of trees.

The suspects were taken into custody and brought to the Libertad MPS for documentation and proper disposition of the case.

Investigators said charges for violation of forestry laws and illegal possession of firearm are being prepared against the arrested individuals.

The seized firearm and other pieces of evidence will be subjected to proper documentation and legal processing as part of the case buildup against the suspects.

Officials reminded the public that strict enforcement of environmental laws is part of broader efforts to preserve natural resources for future generations while maintaining peace and order in local communities. (Leo Solinap)