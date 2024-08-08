2 arrested in separate drug, fugitive operations in Iloilo

ILOILO police reported that two individuals were arrested in separate police operations in Iloilo on August 7, 2024.

In the first operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) around 8:50 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion Delgado, Calinog, Iloilo, approximately 70 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P476,000 were seized.

A high-value individual (HVI), alias Boy, a 42-year-old resident of the area, was arrested during the buy-bust operation.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), expressed his commendation for the successful operations.

"This successful operation highlights our commitment to eradicating illegal drugs. We ask the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities," Razalan said.

The police official also emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining peace and order.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted by the tracker team of Maasin MPS at 9:14 a.m. in Barangay Abilay, Maasin, Iloilo, the eighth most wanted person in Western Visayas, alias Nonoy, a 23-year-old construction worker, was apprehended.

The suspect has outstanding warrants for Rape by Carnal Knowledge in relation to Republic Act 7610 (Anti-Child Abuse Law) and Rape by Sexual Assault with no recommended bail.

"Our success in apprehending fugitives greatly depends on the active participation of the community. I encourage everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police station in your locality," Razalan added.

He stated that, together, we can make Iloilo a safer and more secure province for us all

Both suspects are currently under the custody of their respective police stations and will be facing appropriate charges. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)