2 arrested over P600,000 worth of shabu in Iloilo City

IN SEPARATE operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), two individuals seized a combined total of P612,000 worth of suspected shabu in Jaro and Mandurriao Districts in Iloilo City on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

In a buy-bust operation conducted at 6:40 p.m. in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, the Iloilo City Police Station 3 (ICPS3), together with the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU6), arrested a 35-year-old woman identified only as alias Nadia.

Police identified Nadia as a high-value individual (HVI) involved in the illegal drug trade.

She was apprehended after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover officer in exchange for buy-bust money.

Authorities seized a total of 11 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a street value of P442,000 from Nadia's possession.

The woman reportedly recovered a plastic sachet of suspected shabu, ten plastic sachets of shabu possession, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Meanwhile, around 8:40 p.m. in Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, ICPS5 conducted another buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man known as alias Giovane.

Giovane, identified as a street-level individual (SLI), was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

He was found with five additional sachets of the illegal substance, totaling approximately 25 grams with a street value of P170,000.

Police also found buy-bust money and other non-drug items were seized as evidence of illegal drug trade activities.

Both suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The confiscated drugs were turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 6 (RFU6) for laboratory examination.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their successful operations.

He emphasized the importance of such efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the region and urged the community to continue providing information and cooperating with authorities in the fight against illegal drugs.

"I applaud the operating units' collaborative efforts and determination to fight the drug menace in the region. This operation depicts the PNP's commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Westen Visayas," Wanky said.

In total, the two separate operations on February 27, 2024 resulted in the confiscation of over 90 grams of suspected shabu with a combined street value exceeding P600,000. (SunStar Philippines)