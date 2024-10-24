2 arrested, P1.1M worth of shabu seized in Iloilo drug bust

A DRUG bust operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 170 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.1 million in Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia, Iloilo on October 23, 2024.

The operation, conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office's (IPPO) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, led to the arrest of two suspects identified as high-value individual (HVI) alias Ryan, 40, a resident of Barangay Democracia, Jaro District, Iloilo City, and street-level individual (SLI) alias Lean, 20, from Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia.

Ippo Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan praised the successful operation and community support in the fight against illegal drugs, highlighting the importance of collaboration in creating a safer environment for everyone.

Razalan said the operating team arrested and seized 170 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,156,000 from their possession. Both suspects were found in possession of six sachets of suspected shabu during the operation, which took place around 6:25 p.m.

"I commend the excellent performance of our operating team and the unwavering commitment and support of the Ilonggos to eradicate illicit drugs. Together, let us continue strengthening our collaboration for a safer, drug-free, and more progressive Iloilo," Razalan said.

The operation was a joint effort between the Ippo's Drug Enforcement Unit, Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS), Ippo Intelligence Unit, and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC). The police had been monitoring the suspects for two weeks after receiving tips from concerned citizens.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky lauded the team for their successful operation and emphasized the importance of community engagement in combating illegal drugs.

“We recognized the tip from the members of the community that led to the successful arrest of these two suspects. I urge our operatives to continue engaging our communities to gather more information pertaining to personalities who still engage in illegal drug activity,” Wanky said.

According to reports, the drug supply of the suspects was sourced from Manila and Bacolod, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are facing charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)