2 drug operations yield P680,000 worth of illegal drugs

TWO separate anti-drug operations conducted in Iloilo province resulted in the seizure of approximately P680,000 worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVIs) on August 21, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the collaboration between the police and the community in the fight against illegal drugs.

"I was thrilled by the strong collaboration of Ilonggo cops and our community to fight the drug menace in our beloved Iloilo. Let's continue our partnership. Your role is crucial to achieving a drug-free Iloilo," Razalan said.

The Banate Municipal Police Station (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) conducted the first operation in Barangay Bularan, Banate, Iloilo.

Alias Jet, a 28-year-old resident of the area, was apprehended. Seized from him were around 50 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P340,000.

In another operation conducted by the Dumangas MPS SDET, alias Atong, a 47-year-old resident of Barangay Pulao, Dumangas, Iloilo, was arrested.

Seized from Atong were around 50 grams of shabu and a .38 caliber revolver with 13 live ammunition.

Both suspects are believed to have been involved in illegal drug activities for several months.

Jet reportedly sourced his drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them in Banate, Iloilo, while Atong obtained his supply from province of Negros Occidental and distributed drugs in Dumangas, Iloilo and neighboring towns.

The Banate and Dumangas MPS's vigilance and community participation in reporting suspicious activities contributed to the successful operations. (Leo Solinap)