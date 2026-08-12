2 drug suspects arrested; P1.46M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo buy-bust

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), through its Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), arrested two suspected drug personalities and seized around 215 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.462 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo, on August 11, 2026.

Police identified the arrested suspects only by their aliases: Iris, 36, and Pani, 25, both residents of Barangay Gines Nuevo, San Enrique, Iloilo.

During the buy-bust, authorities recovered approximately 215 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1.462 million.

Police classified Iris as a High-Value Individual (HVI), while Pani was listed as a Street-Level Individual (SLI).

The operation was led by Police Major Dadje Delima, chief of the PDEU, together with personnel from the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Police said the operation was conducted following sustained information gathering and validation regarding the suspects’ alleged illegal drug activities.

The two suspects were taken into custody following the operation.

They are currently detained at the Batad MPS while authorities prepare charges for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the IPPO, commended the police operatives following the operation, which stemmed from sustained information gathering and validation of the suspects’ alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

“The successful arrest of these drug personalities highlights the importance of sustained police operations and the cooperation of our communities in the fight against illegal drugs,” Razalan said.

Razalan emphasized the police’s commitment to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in illicit drug activities. He also highlighted the importance of public support in their ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and curb the threat posed by illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap)