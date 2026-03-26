2 drug suspects in La Paz stabbing nabbed; Icpo seizes P33.5M shabu in 82 days

OPERATIVES OF Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested two drug personalities and seized about 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 in Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at 6:19 p.m. on March 23, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the operation also linked the suspects to a fatal stabbing incident in the same area.

Police identified the suspects as "Tami," 39, and "Badoy," 36, both residents of Barangay San Isidro and listed under the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac).

“This incident clearly shows that illegal drugs bring nothing but harm and violence to our communities. We assure the public that the Iloilo City Police Office remains relentless in its campaign against illegal drugs and in ensuring that justice is served. We will continue to intensify our operations and hold accountable those involved in criminal activities,” Parilla said.

Police Captain Gimel Aquesta, officer-in-charge of ICPS 2, led the operation which resulted in the confiscation of 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu and marked money. The suspects are under the custody of ICPS 2 and face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigation showed the suspects were involved in transactions with a victim in a stabbing incident on March 21, 2026. Police said a dispute over drug money caused a violent confrontation between two families, resulting in four deaths and two injuries.

Authorities said the case highlights the connection between illegal drugs and violent crimes.

Data from the Icpo showed that from January 1 to March 23, 2026, police confiscated 4,931.359 grams of suspected shabu valued at P33,533,241 in 153 operations. These operations led to the arrest of 194 drug personalities, including 54 high-value individuals and 139 street-level individuals.

“Indi ini masolbar sang PNP lang. Ang problema sang ilegal nga droga problema sang bilog nga komunidad. Kinahanglan guid nga magbuligay kita. Bukas ang Icpo para sa inyo. Kon may nakita kamo, may nabal-an, ukon kinahanglan ninyo sang bulig, kadto lang sa amon. Bululigan ta isa kag isa para sa kaayuhan sang aton siyudad kag sang masunod nga henerasyon,” Parilla said.

The Icpo said the campaign covered various sectors, including unemployed individuals, professionals, students, and tricycle drivers.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, earlier emphasized the importance of law enforcement operations and community involvement in addressing drug problems.

Authorities assured the public that operations will continue to target drug networks to maintain peace and order in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)